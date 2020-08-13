GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A 2-year-old boy is on life support Thursday after he was found unconscious in a swimming pool at a Garden Grove home.
Police say officers were called to the 13000 block of Simmons Avenue just before 9 a.m. Wednesday and arrived to find the boy unresponsive.
The boy had apparently gotten out of the back house, where he lives with his parents on the property, and walked through the open pool gate and fell into the pool. He was found in the pool unconscious by his father and the homeowner.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and is in the intensive care unit on life support, but it appears he has little to no brain activity, Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said.
The boy’s name was not released.
