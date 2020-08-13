Comments
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was looking for a suspected arsonist late Thursday after after three small fires broke out in the Newhall area.
According to fire officials, the first fire was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Newhall Avenue and burned about an acre before being put out.
The second fire was set about 30 minutes later on Trumpet Drive. The third fire was set at Via Canon.
All of the fires were located within half a mile one each other.
The sheriff’s department said deputies saw a suspect running from the location of the second fire and immediately set up a perimeter.