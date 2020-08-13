LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Seven people were arrested Thursday night after a statue of George Washington in downtown Los Angeles was defaced and torn from its base, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
According to initial reports, a group of protesters gathered in Grand Park at about 7 p.m. and defaced the statue, located on Hill Street between Temple and 1st streets, before forcibly removing it from its base.
The statue, a life size bronze figure of America’s first president dressed in military uniform, is one of 30 copies of an original granite sculpture created in 1796 that currently sits at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, according to the Los Angeles Department of Arts and Culture.
It was acquired in 1933 by the Women’s Community Service, an auxiliary of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, and presented to the County Feb. 22 of that year to commemorate Washington’s birthday.