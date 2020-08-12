IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested for an attack at an Irwindale gas station last month which left a 61-year-old grandfather with serious brain damage.
33-year-old Jose Avila Jr. of South El Monte was booked Tuesday on charges of attempted homicide and elder abuse likely to cause great bodily harm or death.
In the early morning hours of July 12, surveillance video showed Jose Sanchez standing outside his pickup truck at an Arco gas station when a man got out of a Honda Pilot and approached him.
They appear to be talking when the suspect suddenly punched Sanchez in the face sending him collapsing to the ground, unconscious.
He was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries and brain trauma. He suffered memory loss and does not remember the attack, Irwindale police said.
Thanks to an anonymous tip, Irwindale police detectives identified Avila as the attacker and arrested him in Irwindale at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police did not disclose if they had a motive in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.
Avila is being held at the West Covina Police Department Jail on more than $2 million bail.
