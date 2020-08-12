Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Reveals He Had Coronavirus"Fellas, this year is not like any other year we've had in the NFL. It's gonna be chaos, it's gonna be change, and it's gonna come every single day."

Sedgefield Country Club Profile: The Classic Donald Ross Course That Hosts The Wyndham ChampionshipSedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been home to the Wyndham Championship since 2008.

'If They Want To Do This, They Need To Do It Now': Sports Law Professor Alica Jessop On College Football Players Union PushPepperdine Sports Law professor Alicia Jessop explains the hurdles in place for college football athlete's attempts to unionize and how it could change the sport going forward.