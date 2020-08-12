ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — A family is seeking the public’s help in locating a critical missing man last seen in the Echo Park area.
According to family, Rodolfo “Rudy” Correa, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on August 11 around 6:45 a.m. on the 1800 block of Lucretia Avenue.
Correa, is described as a 76-year-old male, Filipino, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing an unknown color plaid shirt, brown khaki shorts and slippers
His family says he has a catheter around his leg and a MedicAlert bracelet on his wrist for memory impairment.
If you have seen or have any information regarding Correa’s whereabouts, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.