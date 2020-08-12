LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives need help finding a puppy that was snatched from its owner in the Koreatown area.
The puppy, a 4-month-old brown Chihuahua named Bean, is about 6 pounds and has a white chest marking.
On July 29 at 12:55pm the victim was walking “Bean”, a 4 month old Chihuahua, in the area of Maplewood Ave & Wilton Pl., when the suspect, a male in his late 20’s in a Chevy Volt, pushed the victim to the ground & stole “Bean”. Any info call LAPD Olympic Detectives 213-382-9463. pic.twitter.com/FDrAYKqpJJ
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 12, 2020
Police say Bean’s owner was walking the puppy in the 5000 block of Maplewood Avenue on July 29 and was looking down at a cell phone before being pushed down. Bean was snatched away and taken away in a car last seen going northbound on Van Ness Avenue.
The suspect was described only as a male in his late 20s, about 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. The suspect vehicle was described as a white, 2011-2015 Chevrolet Volt.
Anyone with information about the puppy or the robbery can call LAPD Robbery Detective Brenda Hardy at (213) 382-9463.