By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives need help finding a puppy that was snatched from its owner in the Koreatown area.

The puppy, a 4-month-old brown Chihuahua named Bean, is about 6 pounds and has a white chest marking.

Police say Bean’s owner was walking the puppy in the 5000 block of Maplewood Avenue on July 29 and was looking down at a cell phone before being pushed down. Bean was snatched away and taken away in a car last seen going northbound on Van Ness Avenue.

The suspect was described only as a male in his late 20s, about 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. The suspect vehicle was described as a white, 2011-2015 Chevrolet Volt.

Anyone with information about the puppy or the robbery can call LAPD Robbery Detective Brenda Hardy at (213) 382-9463.

