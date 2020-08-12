LOMPOC (CBSLA) — A 35-year-old felon faces charges of possession of guns, drugs and a stolen guitar signed by rocker Tom Petty.
Dylan Isaacs was arrested Friday after an LAPD investigation into a major storage commercial burglary in the Los Angeles area led to Lompoc, according to police.
One of the items stolen from the storage space was a guitar signed by Tom Petty, worth more than $10,000, police said. LAPD’s investigation turned to Lompoc after learning Isaacs was trying to sell the guitar on local social media sites, according to Lompoc police.
Isaacs was arrested near a Walmart, where police say he believed he was going to meet with a legitimate buyer. Instead, the buyer turned out to be detectives from the LAPD and Lompoc Police Department.
The guitar was found in Isaacs’ vehicle, where police say a loaded, stolen handgun was also found. Search warrants served at a local motel and Isaacs’ home also turned up large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine for sale, police said.
Isaacs faces charges of being a felon in possession of a loaded handgun, ammunition, stolen property, and heroin and methamphetamine for sales, according to Lompoc police.