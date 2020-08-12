CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
HARBOR GATEWAY (CBSLA) – Less than 24 hours after five people were wounded in a shootout outside a large party at a warehouse in Harbor-Gateway, a man was killed Tuesday night in the same neighborhood in what investigators believe was a gang-related shooting.

Aug. 12, 2020. (CBSLA)

The latest shooting occurred in the area of 209th Street and Harvard Boulevard just before midnight. Los Angeles police responded to find a man in his 30s dead at the scene. He was not identified.

The circumstances were not confirmed. A Honda Civic at the scene had several bullet holes and its rear window was shattered.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information or a possible motive.

It comes after gunfire erupted during a party at a warehouse in the 22900 block of Lockness Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Three women and two men were wounded, but all survived.

The warehouse shooting is also believed to be gang-related. It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

