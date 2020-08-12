LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis and the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles Wednesday opened a COVID-19 testing site in the MacArthur Park area.

The free testing site, located inside the Mexican Consulate, comes as data continues to show communities of color have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Expanding access to COVID-19 testing is imperative to slowing the spread of this highly contagious virus,” Solis said. “Many Latino immigrants and communities of color are hardworking, essential workers with limited access to health care, which is why I am committed to opening more COVID-19 testing sites.”

According to Solis, the nearby Westlake and Pico-Union neighborhoods have been particularly affected by COVID-19.

The new test site will provide more than 1,500 tests administered weekly from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

“The pandemic is not over, and the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles remains committed to the safety of its team and the community it serves,” said Marcela Celorio, consul general for the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles. “Furthermore, we recognize that this disease does not make distinctions and anyone can get infected.”

Walk-ins testing is available and staff will assist local residents who speak Spanish, Zapotec, Quich or other Mayan languages.

“This will greatly enhance our outreach efforts to urge our constituents in Westlake and Pico-Union, both high-risk areas for COVID-19 that have the highest number of positive cases and deaths in my district, to get tested,” City Councilman Gil Cedillo said.

“It is absolutely necessary that people know the dangers and conditions that we’re living in so that they will do the things that are necessary.”

More information can be found at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or by calling 211.