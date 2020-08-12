VENTURA (CBSLA) — Two women who had been kayaking had to be rescued by a Coast Guard crew after becoming stranded on Anacapa Island.
The women called for help Tuesday at about 3 p.m. after becoming stranded on a rocky outcropping while they were kayaking.
The Coast Guard sent boat and helicopter crews to the island and lowered a rescue swimmer to assess the kayakers. They were then hoisted up to the helicopter and taken to Base Mugu, where emergency personnel were waiting for them.
The women were then taken to St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard. They are in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Quincy Van Vleck said the rescue was rather unique “given the difficult location and challenging environmental conditions.”