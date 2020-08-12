Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Seven people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a crash on the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a 34-year-old woman, 10-year-old girl and 11-month-old girl were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. A 27-year-old woman, 6-year-old girl, 3-year-old girl and 8-month-old girl were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.
Two additional patients were evaluated at the scene, but declined hospital transport.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or how many cars were involved. Southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed during the investigation.