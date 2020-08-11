LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Joe Biden announced he has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate heading into November’s presidential election, adding his former rival for the Democratic nomination to the ticket.

Harris, 55, edged out former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass, was among those being vetted for a spot on the ticket.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked (Harris) — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public

servants — as my running mate,” Biden announced via his Twitter page.

Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to run on the ticket of a major political party. Biden vowed during a primary debate in March that he would pick a woman as his running mate.

Following the announcement, Harris wrote on Twitter: “Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for vice president, and do what it takes to make him our commander-in-chief.”

“Principled. Brilliant. Compassionate. Empathetic. Honest. The perfect choice for Joe Biden. That’s Kamala Harris. Let’s go win this,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the national co-chair of the Biden for President Campaign and co-chair of the campaign’s vice-presidential selection committee, recalled his time working with Harris saying, “She is passionate. She is powerful. She is brilliant. She is compassionate. Kamala Harris will help Joe Biden unite the American people, restore our nation’s soul, and rebuild our country so it’s even stronger than it was before.

“I’m proud that our vice presidential selection process vetted and elevated so many women, each of whom is qualified to lead our country. This was not a political process. We worked to build a team — one that puts women at the table, one that looks like America, and one with the patriotism, qualifications and unity to help Joe Biden conquer this virus and build back better,” Garcetti said.

“Biden/Harris a winning combination for a better America!” former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa crowed on Twitter.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn added, “I have been proud to call Kamala Harris my Senator and I look forward to calling her Madam Vice President. Good #VPPick, Joe Biden.”

Bass’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

