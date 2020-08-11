BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Several suspects sought in connection with two armed robberies out of Beverly Hills lead authorities on a dangerous high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles Tuesday morning.
The pursuit of a silver SUV with Colorado plates and containing four people began sometime before 9:40 a.m. in the University Park area, around the 110 and 10 Freeways. Plain-clothed Beverly Hills police detectives had been tracking the location of the vehicle, and when LAPD officers tried to pull it over, it sped off.
The chase, reaching speeds well over 100 miles per hour, wound its way onto the westbound 10 Freeway before the suspects exited the freeway in the Mid-City area.
The SUV made its way down surface streets before the suspects bailed out of the vehicle in the Pico-Union neighborhood. Aerial footage from Sky2 captured them jumping a fence and entering a home in the 1000 block of South Kenmore Avenue, just off Olympic Boulevard.
LAPD officers surrounded the home and closed surrounding streets. SWAT teams were called in. The standoff was ongoing as of 10:30 a.m.
The vehicle was wanted in connection with two armed robberies that occurred Monday in Beverly Hills. No further details were confirmed.