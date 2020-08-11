SALTON CITY (CBSLA) — A swarm of minor earthquakes underneath the Salton Sea have increased the possibility of an even stronger temblor due to its close proximity to the San Andreas Fault, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Dozens of minor earthquakes, ranging from 2.0 to 4.6, shook the Salton Sea Monday. The swarm of earthquakes were centered about 8 miles from the southern end of the San Andreas Fault.

Earthquake swarms are not unusual in this area and have been previously recorded in 2001, 2009 and 2016, according to the USGS. Previously, such swarms remain active for up to 20 days, with an average duration of about a week.

In all likelihood, the USGS says there is 80% chance that the earthquakes will continue, but will decrease and none of them will exceed a magnitude-5.4 within the next seven days. However, there is also a 19% chance of a bigger earthquake, between a 5.5 or 6.9, and in the least likely scenario, there is a 1% chance of a magnitude-7.0 or higher earthquake within the next seven days.

The USGS says they continue to monitor the activity throughout the region.