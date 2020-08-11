LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,393 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 43,376 confirmed cases and 824 deaths. There were 21,898 reported recoveries.
Officials said 358 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with 112 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,243 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 37,315 confirmed cases and 549 deaths. An estimated 29,440 people have recovered.
As of Sunday, the county’s latest update, 486 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 152 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 106 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 8,740 confirmed cases and 93 deaths. There were 5,312 reported recoveries and 3,335 people under active quarantine.
Officials said 77 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with 22 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 414,376 Riverside County residents, 289,087 San Bernardino County residents and 128,676 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.