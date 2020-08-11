LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While jobs have been hard to come back over the last few months, there are still some companies out there looking to hire, including a leading logistics staffing firm with more than 200 positions available.

ProLogistix is looking to hire warehouse logistics specialists at all levels from entry to executive.

“You can be straight out of high school, no experience,” Vanessa Ruiz, ProLogistix personnel manager, said. “Even if you’re looking for part-time, we do offer that type of work. It would just be a matter of applying online.”

ProLogistix is the leading logistics staffing firm in the nation with more than 40 million man-hours logged in the past five years.

“We currently have over 200 open job orders,” Ruiz said. “All of these positions go from the Fallbrook area to Paris, Hemet area.

“We’re looking to fill as soon as possible,” Ruiz continued. “Apply today, start tomorrow.”

Ruiz also said there was plenty of room for advancement with several jobs that can lead to longterm careers and applying is easy.

“It’s a quick process to apply, shouldn’t be more than 10-15 minutes,” she said. “You will get a call from a rep within the 24-hour gap, and we can get you started as soon as the following day.”

Those interested in learning more about ProLogistix or applying for work through the staffing agency can do so online.