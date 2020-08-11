LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California’s eviction moratorium is set to expire soon, and tenant’s rights activists and local lawmakers are calling on Gov. Newsom to pass an extension, or risk a “tidal wave of evictions.”

Jodi Shilling opened her Northridge dance studio, Relevé, just weeks before businesses were required to shut down.

“All of my money and my savings, everything that we had went into building this facility and we were expecting an influx of new students over the next few months, but we all know that that changed,” she said.

She’s faced months without income, and now she is struggling to pay her rent.