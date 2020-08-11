SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday announced that it would conduct an in-depth review of its rifle deployment policy and training after a video posted to social media showed deputies pointing guns — including at least one AR-15 — at a group of Black teens in Santa Clarita.
The incident unfolded Friday at about 5 p.m. in the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near Whites Canyon Road, after multiple witnesses called authorities after seeing the three teens being attacked by a man armed with a knife.
The video shows deputies responding to the scene with their guns pointed at the teens, who have their hands in the air, while witnesses yelled that the teens were the victims of a crime — not suspects.
“As a result of that interaction, Sheriff Villanueva has directed a thorough review of our policy as it pertains to the deployment of the AR-15 rifle, as seen in the video,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Chief Dennis Kneer
said in a video posted on Twitter. “We will thoroughly review our actions related to this incident and take appropriate action as necessary.”
UPDATE: @LACoSheriff directs in-depth review of LASD’s patrol rifle deployment policy and training. https://t.co/1wYHgSZi3N pic.twitter.com/cxpTuNEhct
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 11, 2020
On Monday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva posted a video on Twitter stating that the department was investigating the incident.
“I have seen the recent video involving a Santa Clarita incident which has gone viral and I have concerns regarding the tactics employed,” he said.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)