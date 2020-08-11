Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was rescued Tuesday from a major emergency fire that broke out at a cold storage facility in Downtown LA that is being demolished.
Los Angeles firefighters are battling heavy flames at the two-story building at 1581 E. Industrial St. More than 100 firefighters have been dispatched to the major emergency fire, which was first reported at about 11:50 a.m.
One civilian worker has been rescued, according to Los Angeles Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said. No injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.