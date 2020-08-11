LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An emergency room doctor who is also a singer and an actor is reminding people to wear their masks with a parody of a hard-to-forget tune from the wildly popular musical “Hamilton.”

With Hollywood in hiatus and musical theaters closed, Dr. Glenn Fernandez of Cal Mobile physicians has been making videos when he’s not caring for patients. He says his voice teacher adapted the lyrics to King George’s “You’ll Be Back” to reflect the events of the ongoing pandemic.

“You say

The price of a mask’s not a price that you’re willing to pay

You cry

When the CDC says ‘stop COVID-19. Let’s just try!

Why so sad?

Remember we made an arrangement

When you opened up

Now the virus is mad

Remember your dumb ‘hoax’ derangement

And now it’s back”

Dr. Fernandez goes from wearing a singing with his face uncovered, to wearing face masks, a face shield, surgical gown and gloves throughout the video. His masks prevent one of the more distinctive aspects of the “Hamilton” performance – actor Jonathon Groff’s prodigious singing spittle.

The end of the video notes that all the PPE used in the video was recycled “because that’s a thing now.”

“It’s been shared, I think, by a lot of medical professionals because the lyrics have a lot of technical details that you’d understand if you were like an ICU nurse or ER doctor,” he said. “A lot of people find it funny in a time when it’s very difficult to have fun right now.”