HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A Hollywood clinic will offer drive-up vaccines by appointment Wednesday to make sure children can get vaccinated for school registration without having to visit a clinic or doctor’s office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many school campuses, including Los Angeles Unified School District schools, will remain closed this fall, vaccines are still required to register.

The Saban Community Clinic on Melrose Avenue will set up a drive-up clinic where even families without insurance can enroll and get their kids vaccinated safely.

Families should remain in their vehicle in the parking spots designated for their appointment, and medical staff or enrollment specialists will approach their vehicle to administer vaccinations.

A special outdoor area will also be available, if needed.

In April, the number of vaccines administered to children in California fell by more than 40% compared to last year, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The same trend was reported across the country by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as stay-at-home orders were adopted earlier this year.

A Harris Poll conducted in late July found that 16% of parents nationwide said their children hadn’t received all of the vaccinations recommended by their pediatricians because COVID-19 made scheduling difficult or impossible.

“It’s a potential public health crisis,” Dr. Megan Tschudy, assistant professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told The Harris Poll. “It’s another layer of unintended consequences of COVID. There are so many levels. People are not taking care of routine things, too. It’s a concern many of us have.”

“You want to keep kids on schedule. We made a schedule for a reason,” Tschudy said.

Families can schedule an appointment at the drive-up clinic by calling 323-653-1990 or online at sabancommunityclinic.org.