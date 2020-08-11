LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Port of Long Beach is teaming up with the city for a “Twilight Cinema” series of free drive-in movies beginning Tuesday evening through Sept. 6.
The movies are set to begin at dusk around 8:30 p.m. at the Granada Beach and Long Beach Convention Center parking lots, organizers said.
Reservations are already full for Tuesday evening’s showing of “Abominable” and Thursday night’s showing of “Maleficient.”
Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with one vehicle permitted per reservation for five other drive-in movies:
- “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Aug. 18 at the Granada Beach parking lot
- “Toy Story 4,” Aug. 21 at the Long Beach Convention Center parking lot
- “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Aug. 25 at the Granada Beach parking lot
- “Frozen II,” Aug. 28 at the Convention Center parking lot
- “Onward,” Sept. 6 at the Convention Center parking lot.
Moviegoers must attend in vehicles due to physical distancing requirements and must adhere to all COVID-19 requirements, according to organizers.
“Events like these give us a chance to engage with the public and share the word on the vital role the port plays in the local, state and national economy,” said Mario Cordero, the port’s executive director.
Reservations can be made beginning at 9 a.m. one week before the movie date at polb.com/community/twilight-cinema.