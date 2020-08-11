Pac-12, Big Ten Pull Plug On Fall Football Season Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic UCLA and USC fans won't be watching their teams anytime soon after the Pac-12 Conference canceled the fall sports season Tuesday due to health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump Slams College Football Cancellations As 'A Tragic Mistake' The President weighed in with his thoughts on the rumors swirling about the potential cancellation of the college football season.

La Cañada Flintridge Native Collin Morikawa Hits 'Best Shot Of His Life' Before Fumbling PGA Championship TrophyCollin Morikawa hit driver on the 294-yard hole that was perfect in flight and even better when it landed, hopping onto the green and rolling to 7 feet for an eagle that all but clinched victory on a mostly quiet, chilly afternoon at Harding Park.