CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – A small brush fire broke out off the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth Tuesday.
The Peak Fire was reported before 11:30 a.m. near the 118 Freeway at Rocky Peak Road.
The fire was burning 3 acres as of noon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
California Highway Patrol shut down several westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway, west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
It’s unclear if the fire was threatening any structures.
The city and county of L.A. Fire Departments, along with the Ventura County Fire Department were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air.