HARBOR-GATEWAY (CBSLA) – A large party at a warehouse in the in the South Los Angeles County neighborhood of Harbor-Gateway came to an abrupt end in the early morning hours Tuesday when dozens of shots rang out and at least five people were wounded.
As many as 200 people were in the warehouse, located in the 22900 block of Lockness Avenue, when there was some kind of altercation and then shots rang out sometime around 12:30 a.m.
Los Angeles police officers responded to find three women and two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospitals in stable condition. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 39, police said.
“The five victims were transported to local area hospitals here in the Harbor area,” LAPD Capt. Jay Mastick told reporters. “All five were treated. One was in serious condition but is now in stable condition. All the victims are expected to be OK.”
Witnesses told CBSLA they heard anywhere from 30 to 50 gunshots. There were several cars parked in the area whose car windows were shattered by the gunfire as well.
CBSLA learned that the warehouse may have been rented out for a possible production shoot earlier in the day. However, more people unrelated to the shoot began arriving during the night and a party ensued.
The shooting may be gang-related, Mastick disclosed. It’s unclear if any suspects were identified.