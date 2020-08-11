EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Firefighters rescued two people from an apartment fire in East Hollywood Tuesday morning, one of whom was found unconscious and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
The fire was reported at about 6:15 a.m. at a nine-unit garden-style apartment building in the 400 block of North Ardmore Avenue.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find a woman trapped by flames in a second-story apartment. She was rescued with a ladder from the upstairs window, the fire department said.
A second person was also discovered without a pulse and not breathing, the fire department reports. Paramedics were able to restore the patient’s pulse on scene. The person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The victim’s gender and age were not disclosed.
The rescued woman was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The fire was extinguished within 24 minutes, the fire department said. The blaze was contained to a second-story apartment and a common attic.
The cause is under investigation.
