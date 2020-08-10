Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect is in custody after a man in his 30s was shot and killed near a police station in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West Los Angeles late Sunday night.
The shooting occurred at 9:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of Butler Avenue, near Santa Monica Boulevard and about one block the West L.A. Community Police Station.
An argument between the suspect and victim precipitated the shooting, Los Angeles police said. The victim died at the scene. He was not identified.
The suspect, also described as a man in his 30s, was arrested. His name was also not released.
A motive for the shooting was not disclosed, although it was not believed to be gang-related, police said.