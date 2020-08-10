COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Upscale mall South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, which is the largest shopping center on the West Coast, has made a drastic shift to keep business up and running during the pandemic, and it seems to be working.

“Very busy, even busier than before the pandemic,” one employee said.

A parking garage has been repurposed and decorated to serve as the shopping center pavilion.

With services now offered outside, customers can make appointments to come shop.

“I did not expect any of this to be here at all. They did a really good job. It’s really pretty,” said shopper Sara Mansoor.

Wearing masks, sales associates bring Rolex watches, purses and high-end clothing to guests in their own private open-air suites.

“Clients, they love to come and sit at the lounge and it’s very comfortable bc there are security guards. I think this is great. My clients, they love it,” said Rolex sales clerk Sara Parast.

The pavilion opened on Friday and was all booked up shortly after. Officials said it is likely to be a permanent fixture.

To help prevent overcrowding as the pandemic continues, there are just 14 private suites and only 126 guests can shop in the pavilion each day.