ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — The Orange County Health Care Agency Monday reported the first case of human West Nile Virus of the 2020 season.
Last week, a child under the age of 18 was diagnosed with West Nile Virus infection. The child was hospitalized and was said to be recovering.
The case marks the first human WNV infection identified in Orange County this season.
“West Nile Virus is endemic in Orange County, recurring every year during the summer months and continuing into the fall,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, Acting County Health Officer.
“The best way to avoid West Nile Virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.”
As of Friday, the California Department of Public Health has reported 10 cases of human West Nile Virus infection statewide.
In 2019, there were seven reported human infections of WNV and one WNV-related death reported in Orange County.