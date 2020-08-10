LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia says his stepfather, Greg O’Donnell, has also died from complications of COVID-19, just a day after his mother’s memorial service.
O’Donnell died Sunday, according to Garcia. He died just a day after the family’s memorial service for his wife and Garcia’s mother, Gaby O’Donnell, who also died from complications of COVID-19.
“As my family is just broken with the loss of my parents — I find comfort in knowing that they are together again — free of any pain or suffering,” Garcia’s brother, Jake, wrote.
The couple was hospitalized and placed on ventilators after testing positive in mid-July.
Garcia said it was a heartbreaking loss for his entire family. The couple had been married for 27 years.
“Greg was a kind and good-hearted man, an amazing father and grandfather, and the best husband our mom could have ever hoped for,” Garcia said on Twitter. “He worked hard for his family and started his own successful small business as a contractor with his brothers.”