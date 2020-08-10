Comments
HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called out to a Hancock Park home Monday night for reports of a barricaded man possibly armed with a gun.
According to LAPD, the call came out at about 7 p.m. for a home in the 300 block of South Orange, near Third Street.
The SWAT team was said to be en route to the home at about 9:20 p.m. and police said nearby homes had been evacuated.
A caravan of officers could be seen responding to the call, though further details were not released.