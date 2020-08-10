LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County officials are expected to launch a new $100 million relief fund next week for low-income residential renters.
The rent will be paid directly to landlords and is being funded by the $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus relief funds distributed throughout the country as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
The program will start on Aug. 17 and remain open for two weeks to renters who are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
A lottery of eligible applicants will be held at the end of the application period to select approximately 8,000 to 9,000 households that will benefit from the program.
Residents in the city of Los Angeles are not eligible since the city received separate relief funds.
Citizenship documentation will not be requested from any renters or property owners, officials said.
To check eligibility and required forms needed to receive funds, visit 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief or call 211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)