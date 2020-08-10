SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — There’s outrage Monday after video posted to social media showed three Black teenagers being detained at gunpoint in the Santa Clarita Valley after they were attacked by a man with a knife.

The video was posted Saturday on Instagram by Tammi Collins, the mother of one of the teens. The video shows at least three sheriff’s department patrol units at the scene, with one deputy arriving and rushing out to point a rifle at the teens.

Collins says her son and his friends were sitting at a bus stop when they were attacked by a homeless man who asked them for drugs, then pulled a knife on them. Deputies were called to the scene by bystanders, including the manager of a nearby restaurant, to get help for the boys, all of whom are Black.

With at least two guns pointed at them, each of the teens obeyed deputy commands to back toward them with their hands raised and were handcuffed.

Several angry voices are heard in the video, saying the boys didn’t do anything to be detained and that they were being handcuffed just because they are Black.

According to the sheriff’s department, a complaint has been filed, and they are looking into the incident.