LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Antonio Banderas has revealed that he is celebrating his 60th birthday Monday while quarantining with the coronavirus.
The legendary Spanish actor took to social media to disclose the diagnosis, writing that he is feeling “relatively good, just a little more tired than usual.”
Banderas did not describe how he may have contracted the disease.
Last year, Banderas was nominated for an Oscar for his film “Pain and Glory.” He is also known for “Desperado,” “The Mask of Zorro” and lending his voice to “Shrek.”
Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer público que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustaría añadir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco más cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones médicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas está afectando alrededor del planeta. Aprovecharé este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis recién estrenados 60 años a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusión. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.
Several Hollywood stars have publicly acknowledged contracting coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, and “Hawaii Five-0” star Daniel Dae Kim. Broadway star Nick Cordero died after a lengthy battle with the disease.