LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash involving a Metro bus that claimed the life of a skateboarder in East Los Angeles.
The crash unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of City Terrace Drive and Pomeroy Street.
A witness says a skateboarder may have crashed into the side of the bus while it was stopped at the intersection and that the bus driver then pulled away unaware the man had fallen underneath the tires.
“When it had the green light, all we did was we turned around and heard people screaming. When we turned around, there was a dead body,” said one woman who identified herself only as “Mimi.”
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP officers found the bus at another location, where they questioned the driver. There was still no word yet on whether the driver will face any charges.