VENTURA (CBSLA) — A California pastor plans to defy an emergency temporary restraining order issued Friday in which he was told to refrain from holding additional indoor worship.

Pastor Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park planned to hold three services Sunday in defiance of the order, and health orders that aim to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

McCoy first re-opened his church on Palm Sunday with social distancing, allowing members to take communion with long, visible lines.

In late June, the church opened for indoor services as did others across the state, but has refused to stop indoor services even after Governor Newsom issued a ban on large gatherings last month.

On Friday, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Matthew Guasco granted the order, which requires Godspeak to close its indoor services, moving its congregation inside, ordering congregants to wear masks, and socially distance.

Ventura County moved to get the temporary restraining order as McCoy said he would not stop holding services indoors as he feels worship is essential.

McCoy Saturday posted an update, indicating that the church would be open, but warned those who wanted to attend that they may be cited.

“Of course, we will be mindful of fire codes and we will limit it and will close the doors,” he said. “The first 1,000 people could feasibly [Sunday] receive a citation as the emergency temporary restraining order approved by the judge on Friday declares that not only will I be targeted with a citation, but as will the first 1 to 1,000 Does, whether they be congregants or visitors.”

A hearing in this matter is scheduled for August 31st.