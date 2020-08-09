LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported 1,789 new cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths as of Sunday, which brings the county’s totals to 208,528 cases and 4,977 fatalities.
The updated numbers come a day after the state said it has resolved issues with the computer system used to track coronavirus cases in Californa, but Sunday’s numbers do not include the backlog numbers.
State officials said the backlog of lab reports should be available within the coming days.
Hospitalizations are also down 42 patients from Saturday, with 1,568 confirmed coronavirus patients and 31% in intensive care.
That shows a continuing trend of cases decreasing since it was at about the 2,200 level about a month ago and around 2,000 each day last week.
Testing results were available for 1,932,963 individuals as of Sunday, with 10% of all people testing positive.
