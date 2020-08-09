BANNING (CBSLA) — A massive fire that scorched 32,412 acres was 40% contained as of Sunday, firefighters said.
Dubbed the Apple fire, the blaze erupted July 31st, and has destroyed four homes, and resulted in three injuries.
But as of Sunday, firefighters reported that they have been successful in suppressing the fire, which is allowing crews to shift their focus from protecting communities to preventing the fire’s growth.
Authorities also reported that firefighters in the area were continuing mop-up operations in Millard Canyon.
Evacuation warnings remain in place for the following areas:
• All areas east of Potrero Road, north of Morongo Road, west of Whitewater Canyon and south of the San Bernardino County line;
• All areas west of HWY 62, north of Interstate 10, South of the San Bernardino county line and east of Whitewater Canyon;
• Forest Falls, Pioneertown, Rimrock, and the community of Morongo Valley, including both sides of Highway 62.