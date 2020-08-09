CHINO (CBSLA) — School starts on Monday morning in Chino, but the first-day jitters will be felt remotely throughout Southland homes rather than inside busy hallways and classrooms.
Teachers and students will still be able to interact through Zoom video chat and other formats, and while most students are not used to that instructional method, it will soon have to become their reality.
Azusa High School math teacher Michelle Garcia said this is the first time in her 11 years of teaching that she has felt unprepared.
“The first month of school is building the relationships, showing the kids you really care, you really love them,” Garcia said. “That’s the part I’m unprepared for is how do I show the kids that through a computer.”
Garcia said she is doing research to help increase the tools and methods she has at her disposal to provide students with a quality learning experience, even though they won’t be face-to-face.
Parents, too, are facing a challenge as they’ll have to support their children throughout this transition that is new to nearly everyone involved.