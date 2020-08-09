BANNING (CBSLA) — A massive fire that scorched 32,412 acres north of Beaumont in Riverside County was 40% contained as of Sunday, firefighters said.
Dubbed the Apple fire, the blaze erupted July 31 and has destroyed four homes, and resulted in three injuries.
But as of Sunday, firefighters reported that they have been successful in suppressing the fire, which is allowing crews to shift their focus from protecting communities to preventing the fire’s growth.
Authorities also reported that firefighters in the area were continuing mop-up operations in Millard Canyon.
All evacuation warnings have been lifted in Riverside County and evacuation warnings in the areas of Forest Falls, Rimrock, Pioneertown in San Bernardino County have been lifted as well.
All of Morongo Valley in San Bernardino County, including both sides of Highway 62, remains under an evacuation warning.