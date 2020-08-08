LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities were continuing the search on Saturday for a man with schizophrenia who was last heard from in late June.
Cameron Heath Bobo lives in Los Angeles County, but details about his residence and most recent whereabouts were not disclosed.
Family said they last spoke with the 31-year-old on the phone on June 25 about 11:30 a.m., the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.
Bobo is described as a White male, 5’10”, 135 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.
Authorities said he also has a “Survivor” tattoo across his knuckles and several other tattoos on his arms, sheriff’s said.
Anyone with information about Bobo is asked to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
