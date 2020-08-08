Comments
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Hundreds of protesters marched from West Hollywood to Beverly Hills on Saturday in support of President Donald Trump’s policies.
The group began gathering around 1 p.m. and grew from around 200 to approximately 400 protesters as of 2 p.m.
Police described the protesters as peaceful and said they are mostly staying on sidewalks in the area of Beverly Gardens Park at the Beverly Hills sign.
Traffic may be impacted by the ongoing protests, which Beverly Hills police are monitoring.
