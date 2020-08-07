SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana police Friday were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said tried to kidnap and sexually assault a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, an approximately 20-year-old Hispanic man approached the girl July 30 in the 800 block of North Ross Street making obscene comments and offering her money in exchange for sex acts. The teen ignored the man and continued to walk away from him.

Police said the man then walked up behind the girl and sexually battered her, wrapped his arms around her and lifted her up off the ground in an attempt to kidnap her. The teen fought back and was able to break free of his grasp and run to safety.

“We want our community to know that this individual is out there,” Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, of Santa Ana PD, said. “Obviously, by his actions, this is not the first time he’s done it, and we need people to talk to their kids, especially if you have young daughters.”

Security video from the scene shows the man leaving in a compact white SUV as the teen fled.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2016-17 white Hyundai Tucson with damage to the front and rear. The man is described as dark complected with brown hair, thin build and was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Det. Julio Gollardo at 714-245-8378 or via email at jgallardo@santa-ana.org.