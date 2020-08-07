LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 711 newly confirmed cases and 29 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 40,452 confirmed cases and 799 deaths. There were 21,121 reported recoveries.
Officials said 409 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 125 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 304 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 34,939 confirmed cases and 497 deaths. An estimated 27,180 people had recovered.
As of Wednesday, the county’s latest update, 541 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 170 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 111 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 8,146 confirmed cases and 89 deaths. There were 4,568 reported recoveries and 3,489 people under active quarantine.
Officials said 79 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 22 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 382,816 Riverside County residents, 264,802 San Bernardino County residents and 119,918 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.