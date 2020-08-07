CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
IDYLLWILD (CBSLA) — Two of the six people who have been reported missing in the Idyllwild area since March have been located, law enforcement officials said Friday.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, 30-year-old Jade Kemerer has been found after disappearing from the Bluebird Cottage Inn Aug. 2.

Officials also reported that 27-year-old Venessa Vlasek, who vanished July 31, was found.

Two of the six people who have gone missing since early March in the Idyllwild area have been located. (CBSLA)

There are still four others missing, including millionaire Lydia “Dia” Abrams of Apple Canyon, Rosario Garcia of Hemet, Roy Prifogle of Pine Cove and Melissa Lane of Idyllwild.

Lane’s mother, Kathy, said she fears the worst.

“They could be stealing people for the sex slave trade, or it could be a serial killer,” she said.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of any of the missing people is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

