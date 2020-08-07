LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 3,116 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 53 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 204,167 cases and 4,918 deaths.

Of the 53 new deaths, 21 were over the age of 80 years old, 18 were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and three people were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Thirty-nine people had underlying health conditions.

In total, 49% of COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County have been among Latinx residents, 24% among white residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

County health officials said they anticipate a continued reporting of a backlog of cases as the state’s electronic laboratory reporting delay is addressed.

As of Friday, there were 1,680 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 30% of those being treated in intensive care units — continuing the county’s downward trend in the number of daily hospitalizations.

“The lower number of daily hospitalizations we are seeing is an indicator that we are making some progress,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “However, we need to see lower rates and our future success depends on commitments we each make every day about doing our part, working together and sustaining efforts that get us to the other side of this pandemic.”

With testing results available for more than 1.89 million people, the positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.