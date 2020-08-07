HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — The City of Hermosa Beach announced additional personnel will join the Hermosa Beach Police Department beginning Saturday to enforce the use face coverings in crowded areas of the city.
The city is adding up to four additional health ordinance enforcement officers from a private consulting firm to assist the HBPD in enforcing the city’s urgency ordinance.
The urgency ordinance, approved July 28, requires face coverings at all times in downtown Hermosa Beach, Pier Plaza, all city parks, the Strand, greenbelt and the beach when people are out of the water.
Downtown Hermosa Beach is defined as the area bounded by 10th Street on the south, 14th Street on the north, the Strand on the west and Hermosa Avenue on the east. It also includes Upper Pier Avenue from Hermosa Avenue to Valley Drive.
Those who violate the face mask requirements are $100 for the first offense, $200 for a second offense and $500 for all subsequent offenses within a 12-month period.
“We welcome this additional assistance to help us enforce measures that can save lives and help us continue to re-open our local economy and businesses,” said Police Chief Paul LeBaron.
“Protecting public safety is the Hermosa Beach Police Department’s first priority, and increased crowds and activity in our City, especially during the summer, require our officers to focus on criminal activity and nuisance behaviors that can jeopardize public safety.”
Exceptions to the requirements to wear a face mask include:
- When a person is eating or drinking or engaged in swimming or other water activities
- Children younger than age 2
- Those instructed not to wear a cloth face covering by a medical provider are also exempt from wearing one. Individuals who are exempt from wearing a face covering due to a medical condition and who are employed in a job involving regular contact with others must wear a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge, as long as their medical condition permits it. A drape that is form fitting under the chin is preferred.
- Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
The city said the ordinance reinforces L.A. County and State Public Health Orders requiring face coverings be worn when a person cannot maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from non-household members.