CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA) – A suspect in a possible robbery at a CVS store in Hacienda Heights was wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in the City of Industry early Friday morning following a wild pursuit and multiple shootouts, authorities said.

The incident began when deputies were called to a possible robbery at a CVS store at 2141 South Hacienda Boulevard.

Just after 1 a.m., deputies spotted the suspect at a nearby Shell gas station at Gail Avenue and Hacienda Boulevard, the sheriff’s department reports. He exchanged gunfire with them and the sped away.

Photos from the scene showed about a dozen shell casings littering the parking lot of the gas station.

An approximately four-mile pursuit ensued onto the 60 Freeway, the sheriff’s department said. It ended when the suspect crashed on the westbound 60 Freeway offramp to Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry.

A second shootout occurred as the suspect was exiting his car and he was wounded, the sheriff’s department reports. News cameras captured the suspect handcuffed on the ground and then loaded into an ambulance.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. He was not identified. No deputies were hurt.

The details of the alleged robbery were not immediately confirmed. A weapon is believed to have been recovered at the scene of the second shootout.

The L.A. County Office of the Inspector General and the LASD Homicide and Internal Affairs bureaus are investigating, as is protocol with any deputy-involved shooting.