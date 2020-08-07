Comments
ORANGE (CBSLA) – A 26-year-old man who was found shot at the scene of a crash late Thursday night in the city of Orange later died.
Orange Police Department officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Tustin Street and Chapman Avenue just after 11 p.m. to find the man with a gunshot wound in one of the involved cars.
There were several other people in the victim’s car, but none of them were hurt.
He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.
At this time, investigators do not believe the crash was related to the shooting, police said. It’s unclear if police have a suspect or a motive.
The exact details of the crash were not confirmed.