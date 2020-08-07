LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, Fatburger is getting back on the road to dish out an additional 10,000 meals to local hospitals.
Back in April and May, the Fatmobile made stops at dozens of area hospitals serving up a total of 25,000 meals for local healthcare workers.
This week the Fatmobile made stops at Berkley East Convalescent Hospital and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Huntington Beach Hospital in Huntington Beach, and Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia.
On Friday, the chain distributed food to LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.
The Fatmobile intends on hitting the road again though date and locations were not immediately released.