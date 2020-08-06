LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman has filed a lawsuit against rapper Takeoff, a member of the popular hip hop group Migos, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in Encino back in June.
The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday against 26-year-old Kirshnik Ball alleging sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and civil rights violations. She seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
According to court papers, the alleged victim was invited to the home on June 23 by another man, Daryl McPherson. Ball arrived sometime later.
Ball began staring at her, began talking to her and offered her marijuana, all of which made her feel uncomfortable, according to the plaintiff.
Ball later encountered the victim and McPherson on a staircase and began arguing with McPherson, the lawsuit states.
She went to McPherson’s room to lie down, and Ball later entered the room and sexually assaulted her, court documents read.
The victim later went to a hospital and the staff, seeing evidence of a sexual assault, notified the Los Angeles Police Department, the court papers state.
Ball did not immediately comment on the allegations.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)